Biden administration to delay revamp of Trump-era China investment ban

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the April jobs report from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is pushing back its overhaul to former President Donald Trump’s investment ban on Chinese companies by two weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three officials familiar with the matter.
Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including the Trump-era ban on investments in certain Chinese companies linked to Beijing’s military.
