Biden administration eyes cybersecurity funding after hacks

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday detailed how it wants to fund efforts to counter a wave of massive hacks in the wake of this month’s Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House detailed the cyber element of President Joe Biden’s already proposed American Jobs Plan, including $20 billion for localities to harden energy systems and $2 billion in grants for energy grids in high-risk areas.

Biden’s planned $100 billion broadband investment plan is also being presented as cybersecurity spending on the grounds that grant recipients will be asked to source from “trusted vendors.”

The security of the U.S. energy grid has long been a worry for cybersecurity experts. Regional blackouts in 2003 and 2011 drew attention to the vulnerability of the power system and examples from abroad have also drawn concern.

Last year the U.S. Department of Justice charged Russian intelligence officers with brazen attacks on Ukraine’s grid that briefly left millions without electricity.

The amount of funding is likely to become a key issue as Biden seeks to win bipartisan support for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, with Senate Republicans expected to unveil their latest counterproposal later on Tuesday.