Bank of America Joins Paxos To Allow Same-Day Trade Settlement By CoinQuora



Bank of America Joins Paxos To Allow Same-Day Trade Settlement



Bank of America (NYSE:) has partnered with Paxos Settlement Service.

In the past few months, the bank has been organizing internal transactions.

This move would enable a speedier and flexible stock settlement system.

Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the US, has partnered with Paxos Settlement Service. Through this partnership, Paxos allows same-day stock trade settlement using blockchain technology.

More so, Financing and Clearing Head Kevin McCarthy mentioned that in the past few months the bank has been organizing internal transactions. In addition, this could provide service to the clients of Bank of America upon approval like a clearing agency.

Moreover, this move would reportedly enable a speedier and flexible stock settlement system. The system is related to …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora