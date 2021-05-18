Baidu Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Baidu (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Baidu announced earnings per share of 12.38 on revenue of 28.13B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 10.63 on revenue of 27.36B.

Baidu shares are down 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 46.62% from its 52 week high of 354.44 set on February 22. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 3.81% from the start of the year.

Baidu follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Baidu’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of 1.4 on revenue of 89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of 0.9864 on revenue of 77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of 1.95 on revenue of 41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of 1.78 on revenue of 41.04B.

