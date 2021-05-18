Avoid These 3 Sell-Rated Stocks at All Costs By StockNews



© Reuters. Avoid These 3 Sell-Rated Stocks at All Costs



The market’s recently volatility has made some investors step back and think about their holdings. While this bout of volatility may be temporary, it’s always good to stick to stocks that have a higher potential for outperformance and avoid stocks that have a higher potential for underperformance. That’s why you should avoid recently downgraded stocks such as Cardlytics (NASDAQ:), CorMedix (CRMD), and fuboTV (FUBO).The POWR Ratings are updated on a daily basis where some stocks are upgraded, and others are downgraded. We tell investors to focus on stocks with an overall grade of A or B as they offer the highest potential for gains. But just as important, investors should avoid stocks with an overall grade of D or F.

So, if you own a stock that was recently downgraded to a D or F, it may be time to sell. Even if you don’t hold a stock with a D or F grade, you still need to make sure to avoid those that were recently downgraded. With the market showing higher volatility over the past week, it’s even more important now.

Below, I shine the spotlight on three recent POWR Ratings downgrades you should avoid: Cardlytics (CDLX), CorMedix (CRMD), and fuboTV (FUBO).

Continue reading on StockNews