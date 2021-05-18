Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Lower on Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks on Wednesday are set to track U.S. declines as concern about faster inflation shadows the economic recovery from the pandemic. A dollar gauge was near the lowest level this year.

Futures slipped in Japan and Australia after key U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower and large technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. erased gains. U.S. futures dipped as they opened in Asia. A slide in crude on the possibility of more supply from Iran hurt energy stocks. The dollar retreated further and Treasury yields dipped. Markets are closed Wednesday in Hong Kong and South Korea for holidays.

Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May. Investors have been whipsawed by concerns about accelerating inflation amid elevated commodity prices, as well as a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Traders are awaiting the latest Federal Reserve minutes for clues on how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus.

In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles. Covid-19 was in fourth place.