Ark Investment tips $20M into Grayscale Ethereum Trust By Cointelegraph

Ark Investment tips $20M into Grayscale Ethereum Trust
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment has reported holdings of 639,069 shares in Grayscale’s Trust for Q1 — currently worth around $20.9 million at today’s prices.
The news of Ark’s major investment into Ethereum was seen as a bullish sign by Ethereum and DeFi proponents. Mythos Capital founder and Bankless author Ryan Adams emphasized how significant he saw the development:
