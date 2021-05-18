Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Bethpage on Long Island in New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.
The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defended as many protested law enforcement brutality against people of color. The company did not comment on the reason for the extension.
