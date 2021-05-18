Altcoins notch double-digit gains even as Bitcoin price falls to $42,500 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Altcoins notch double-digit gains even as Bitcoin price falls to $42,500

On May 18, (BTC) and the overall cryptocurrency market faced another round of selling as FUD — fear, uncertainty and doubt — impacted investor sentiment after Reuters and various social media outlets reported that China would ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

According to these reports, China also issued a warning to several Chinese trade associations about the dangers of cryptocurrency investing.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. MATIC price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360