Airbus turns up heat on suppliers over production and quality

PARIS — European planemaker Airbus has ordered suppliers to demonstrate as soon as possible that they are factory-fit for increased single-aisle jet output, in a letter that lays bare the extent of recent industrial quality problems.

In the letter to suppliers in late March, seen by Reuters, Chief Procurement Officer Juergen Westermeier gave no specific targets but called for “immediate actions” to prepare for higher output, in the latest evidence of a recovery for mid-range jets.

Airbus declined to comment on contacts with suppliers.

The straight-shooting letter from Airbus highlights a slim margin for error as the world’s largest planemaker reboots an industrial ecosystem weakened by a global travel slump.

Reuters reported last week Airbus had told suppliers to be ready for output of 53 A320neo-family jets a month by the end of 2022, up from current monthly output of 40 and a target of 45 by end-2021.

Airbus has declined to comment on any preliminary goals beyond 2021. But underscoring advanced planning for higher output, Airbus urged suppliers in the letter to “demonstrate rate and capability readiness as early as possible.”

Required actions include ensuring parts are ordered from suppliers’ own sub-contractors on time. Suppliers must also implement “proper buffers” or inventory to anticipate future output increases.