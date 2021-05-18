41 TV Shows To Watch Summer 2021

Based on the book by Liane Moriarty and adapted by David E. Kelley, Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine very different people who all attend Tranquillum House for a 10-day retreat that is said to nourish the mind, body, and soul. With an extraordinary ensemble cast, Nine Perfect Strangers will be a limited series you won’t want to miss a second of this summer.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, and more

When it premieres: Aug. 18 on Hulu

