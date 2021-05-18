3 Buy-Rated Stocks Poised to Soar Higher By StockNews



The market has been on the quite the ride over the past week, which is why investors should only consider stocks that are likely to outperform. Our POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on 118 different factors to find the best of the best. Tempur Sealy (NYSE:), Shuttershock (SSTK), and Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) are three that were recently upgraded to Strong Buy in the POWR Ratings system and deserve a look.The POWR Ratings have been calculated, highlighting stocks worthy of an upgrade. The market bounced back toward the end of last week after a series of down days but has been mixed since. This might be a great time to scoop up stocks upgraded in the POWR Ratings as the economy is about to reopen fully.

All in all, more than a dozen stocks were recently upgraded. They are showing strength across the POWR components and are poised to move higher.

The following three upgrades are worth a closer look: Tempur Sealy International (TPX), Shuttershock (SSTK), and Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI).

