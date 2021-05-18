23 Deleted Taylor Swift Tweets I’ll Never Forget

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Once upon a time, Taylor Swift was always tweetin.’

One upon a time, Taylor Swift was what one might call a “prolific Twitter person.”


She was always tweeting about this and that. It was the early 2010s, people still thought Twitter was fun!


But then, she deleted all of her tweets and they were presumably gone forever.


Luckily, in some deep corners of the dark web, they exist. So, here are some I find particularly funny and memorable.


1.

That time she made a good point about hair ties:

2.

The time she connected to Lady Gaga on a spiritual level:

3.

That time she had “one of those nights”:

4.

That time she discovered nature’s pepper spray.

5.

That time she made a good point about packaging:

6.

That time she taunted Brad Paisley with his own song called “Little Moments”:

7.

The time she broke her hotel room curtains:

8.

That time she tried to pay in sea shells:

9.

That time she had this conflicting feeling about her own popularity:

10.

The time she tweeted about reading a hotel shampoo bottle:

11.

That time she had food all over her face:

12.

The time she admitted she had a candle problem:

13.

The time she was deep inside the womb of a cat:

14.

This completely valid thought I’ve had many times:

15.

That time she helped Demi Lovato with her new perfume:

16.

The time she broke her remote control:

17.

The time she made this birthday wish:

18.

The time she revealed the secret worst part of October:

19.

The time she caught her cat in this compromising position:

20.

The time her car broke down outside the Victoria’s Secret fashion show:

21.

The time she had to clarify she wasn’t actually buying a castle:

22.

The time she was super jet lagged:

23.

And the time she was both 80 and 5 at the same time:

