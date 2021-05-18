2 Cryptocurrency Stocks That Plunged More Than 20% Last Week By StockNews



Investors around the world have been enamored with cryptocurrencies’ rally over the past few months. But and some other popular cryptocurrencies have tumbled recently after Elon Musk said Tesla (NASDAQ:) would no longer accept Bitcoin in payment for its vehicles. As a result, crypto mining stocks Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) and Ebang International Holdings (EBON) experienced significant selling pressure last week. So, let’s take a closer look at these two companies’ fundamentals.The market has been very upbeat about cryptocurrencies over the past several months. Both retail and institutional investors have been considering adding cryptocurrencies to their portfolios to hedge against uncertainties in the financial markets and use them as a store of value. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, received a solid boost in the beginning of the year from a large strategic investment in it by Tesla (TSLA), which announced its intention to accept bitcoin as a mode of payment from people for its vehicles.

This led to increased confidence in cryptocurrencies by investors. Crypto investors even ignored warnings issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that bitcoin is an “extremely inefficient” way to conduct monetary transactions and that federal regulations on cryptocurrencies may soon be forthcoming. But then Elon Musk tweeted that TSLA had suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin amid concerns surrounding the use of fossil fuels in mining. This precipitated a correction by major cryptocurrencies. Investors have been up in arms and have been selling crypto mining stocks because the decline in crypto prices directly affects the top-line of these companies.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) slid significantly last week and appear quite vulnerable currently. So, let’s evaluate these names more closely.

