1.1M noobs panic sell, but Bitcoin hodlers DGAF By Cointelegraph

While new entrants to markets have been panic selling at a loss, the recent market slide has not vexed the old hands.

Heavy selling in response to hints from Elon Musk that Tesla (NASDAQ:) may soon sell its BTC stash saw Bitcoin prices tumble to their lowest levels in 20 weeks as the markets found support near $42,000 on Monday, May 17.

Bitcoin total supply held by short term holders: Glassnode