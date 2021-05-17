Yuan largely flat, tighter cash conditions offset disappointing economic data

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan traded largely

flat against the dollar on Monday, as support from a firmer

official currency guidance rate and tighter cash conditions in

interbank markets made up for weakness from disappointing

economic activity indicators.

Traders said investors continued to look for clues on where

to put their money from major central banks’ stances on currency

policy outlooks.

They said China’s central bank has not yet shown a clear

attitude following recent data and liquidity operations, while

markets would switch attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

latest minutes – due on Wednesday – as the hunt for pointers

switches to the Fed’s thinking.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4307 per dollar,

218 pips or 0.34% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4525.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4420

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4383 at midday, 8 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said activity indicators continued to reflect an

unbalanced economic recovery, piling pressure on the yuan as

fundamentals of the economy remain the key factor influencing

the currency.

China’s factory output growth slowed in April from the jump