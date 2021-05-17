Yuan largely flat, tighter cash conditions offset disappointing economic data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

May 17, 2021  •  15 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan traded largely

flat against the dollar on Monday, as support from a firmer

official currency guidance rate and tighter cash conditions in

interbank markets made up for weakness from disappointing

economic activity indicators.

Traders said investors continued to look for clues on where

to put their money from major central banks’ stances on currency

policy outlooks.

They said China’s central bank has not yet shown a clear

attitude following recent data and liquidity operations, while

markets would switch attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

latest minutes – due on Wednesday – as the hunt for pointers

switches to the Fed’s thinking.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4307 per dollar,

218 pips or 0.34% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4525.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4420

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4383 at midday, 8 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said activity indicators continued to reflect an

unbalanced economic recovery, piling pressure on the yuan as

fundamentals of the economy remain the key factor influencing

the currency.

China’s factory output growth slowed in April from the jump

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

seen in the previous month, while retail sales missed analyst

expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in

consumption.

“Continued weak domestic demand momentum would create a

dilemma for policymakers, as it will lead to pressure to pursue

a more pro-growth macro policy that could increase financial

risks and leverage,” Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at

Oxford Economics, said in note.

Meanwhile, the weakness was offset by signs of liquidity

tension in the money markets ahead of the monthly tax payment

due later this week.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight

repo traded in the interbank market, rose to 2.13%

in morning trade, the highest level since April 30.

Separately, the PBOC injected 100 billion yuan ($15.54

billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF)

loans to some financial institutions, rolling over the same

amount of maturing loans while keeping interest rate unchanged

for the 13th straight month.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.4 from

the previous close of 90.295, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4415 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4307 6.4525 0.34%

Spot yuan 6.4383 6.4375 -0.01%

Divergence from 0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.40%

Spot change since 2005 28.55%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.44 97.54 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

CNH index

Dollar index 90.4 90.295 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The PBOC allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from

official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4415 -0.05%

*

Offshore 6.6068 -2.67%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Kenneth Maxwell)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR