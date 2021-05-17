Yay or nay? New petition demands Elon Musk sell all his Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Yay or nay? New petition demands Elon Musk sell all his Bitcoin

Tesla (NASDAQ:) and SpaceX CEO and self-proclaimed “Dogefather” Elon Musk should sell his holdings, said hodlers.

A new petition on Change.org is currently gathering signatures to make Musk divest himself of his personal stash of Bitcoin (BTC).

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview
PlanB’s Bitcoin price survey. Source: PlanB/Twitter