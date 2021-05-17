XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.52406 by 15:40 (19:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $53.43062B, or 2.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.32635 to $1.56263 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.64%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.70845B or 5.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2054 to $1.6087 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 53.68% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,097.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.16% on the day.

was trading at $3,363.67 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $826.52107B or 40.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $391.45073B or 18.99% of the total cryptocurrency market value.