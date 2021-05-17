Why XLE Has Room to Run Higher By StockNews



Why XLE Has Room to Run Higher



As the economy continues to open up, there is more and more demand for energy, which is great news for investors in the Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE (NYSE:)). Read more to learn why the ETF has a lot more to run in the upcoming months.

More than robust energy demand- US energy policy could have an opposite to the desired impact over the coming years

The XLE is a diversified traditional multinational energy ETF product

A significant comeback, but lots of room on the upside

XLE pays while you wait for capital appreciation

Three reasons crude oil could head for $100- Bullish for XLE

Prices are rising as raw material inputs are moving to multi-year or all-time highs. After making significant price bottoms in March and April 2020 during the height of “risk-off” selling during the global pandemic’s spread, prices have taken off on the upside.

In April 2020, nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a record low at negative $40.32 per barrel. NYMEX crude oil’s delivery point is a pipeline in Cushing, Oklahoma, making it landlocked petroleum. As storage facilities reached capacity, there was nowhere to store the energy commodity. Those holding long positions as the nearby futures contract entered the delivery period had to sell at any price as became a bearish hot potato.

futures fell to a century low at $16 in April 2020. Brent is a seaborne crude oil. The potential to store oil in tankers prevented it from falling below zero.

