WHO chief calls on vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization called on manufacturers to make COVID-19 vaccine doses available to a vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions.
“While we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) who have been steadily increasing the speed and volume of their deliveries, we need other manufacturers to follow suit,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual briefing, mentioning Pfizer (NYSE:) and Moderna (NASDAQ:) specifically.
