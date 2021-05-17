WHO chief calls on vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX By Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization called on manufacturers to make COVID-19 vaccine doses available to a vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions.

“While we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) who have been steadily increasing the speed and volume of their deliveries, we need other manufacturers to follow suit,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual briefing, mentioning Pfizer (NYSE:) and Moderna (NASDAQ:) specifically.

