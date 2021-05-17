Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Roblox vs. Playtika: Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy?



A huge rise in the number of video game users amid the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted many companies and motivated them to add popular games to their platforms. Though the pace of increase in users could be a little slower this year, with people beginning to again view outdoor activities as an entertainment option (at the expense of video games), this trend is expected to benefit the video game companies. As such, we think Both Roblox (RBLX) and Playtika (PLTK) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Roblox Corporation (RBLX) develops and operates an online entertainment platform internationally. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds, Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content, and Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Playtika Holding Corporation (PLTK) is an Israel-based digital entertainment company that develops and publishes mobile games worldwide. The company distributes its games to customers through various web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

The video games and virtual entertainment industry saw a huge increase in demand driven by the remote lifestyle compelled by the pandemic. The surge in daily active users over the last year incentivized companies to develop new and interesting video games. Also, the huge success of Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Corporation’s (MSFT) Xbox Series X/S and Sony (NYSE:) Corporation’s (SONY) PlayStation 5 last year motivated video game companies to focus on launching next-generation video game consoles. Though the economy’s reopening could draw some investor attention away from video games, because many people are expected to resume outdoor activities the industry is expected to witness continued growth, even if at a slower pace. The global video game industry is expected to generate $207.60 billion revenue by 2025.

Continue reading on StockNews