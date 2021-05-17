Wall Street Opens Lower on Crypto Jitters; Dow Flat By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stocks opened the week mostly lower, against a background of concern that the weakness seen in crypto assets over the weekend could herald trouble for other high-volatility, speculative assets. 

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 3 points – effectively flat – at 34,379 points, while the was down 0..2% and the was down 0.4%. 

The cautious start to the week came amid heavy losses in most cryptocurrencies after Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO founder Elon Musk repeated his criticism of , while still asserting that his company hasn’t sold any of the Bitcoin it bought earlier in the year. Tesla’s bottom line in the first quarter was helped not least by a $100 million unrealized gains on its holdings of crypto assets. Tesla stock fell 1.5%.

The morning’s big winners were Discovery (NASDAQ:) Communications (NASDAQ:)  stock and AT&T (NYSE:) stock, which rose 16% and 4.0% respectively after the two decided to combine their media assets in a new company. 

 

 

 

