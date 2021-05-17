Vitalik burns $6.7B of Shiba to reward generous hodlers By Cointelegraph

Vitalik burns $6.7B of Shiba to reward generous hodlers

co-founder Vitalik Buterin has burned nearly half of the supply of the popular Dogecoin clone, Shiba Inu (SHIB).

In a statement embedded into the transaction on May 16, Vitalik Buterin explained why he decided to burn $6.7 billion worth of SHIB tokens, emphasizing the “generosity” of the “dog token communities.”