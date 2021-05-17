United to add more than 400 daily flights in July as travel demand soars By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
(Reuters) – United Airlines said on Monday it would add more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increase services to re-opened European destinations as easing pandemic restrictions spur summer travel demand.
Summer travel bookings rose 214% from 2020 levels, the airline said, adding that it planned to fly 80% of its U.S. schedule compared to July 2019.
Ratings agency Moody’s (NYSE:) has predicted that steady vaccine rollouts across geographies would drive a rebound in commercial air travel, with a strong recovery in U.S. domestic travel, which began in March, to spread globally over different time-frames.
The European Union has recommended easing COVID-19 travel restrictions next month to let foreign travelers from more countries enter the bloc.
United said it was giving travelers more options to visit Europe by adding a fourth weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia as well as more seats to Athens, Greece.
The U.S. carrier has teamed up with Clorox (NYSE:) and Cleveland Clinic for cleaning and health safety procedures.
