UK Bitcoin wallet provider Caricoin to create NFT platform for reggae artists By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

UK Bitcoin wallet provider Caricoin to create NFT platform for reggae artists

Jamaican reggae artist Bay-C has partnered with Caricoin, a London-based (BTC) wallet company, to create a nonfungible token (NFT) platform for fellow performers in the Caribbean.

According to a report by the Jamaica Observer, the planned NFT platform will allow reggae and dancehall creatives in the Caribbean to gain more from their efforts in the music industry.