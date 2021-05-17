UK Bitcoin wallet provider Caricoin to create NFT platform for reggae artists By Cointelegraph

UK Bitcoin wallet provider Caricoin to create NFT platform for reggae artists
Jamaican reggae artist Bay-C has partnered with Caricoin, a London-based (BTC) wallet company, to create a nonfungible token (NFT) platform for fellow performers in the Caribbean.
According to a report by the Jamaica Observer, the planned NFT platform will allow reggae and dancehall creatives in the Caribbean to gain more from their efforts in the music industry.
