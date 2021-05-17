Home Business U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index...

U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index spikes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields traded

little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever

paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as

traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be

as the pace of inflation quickens.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes

was up 2 basis points at 1.637%, well below a spike

to 1.77% in late March.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New

York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5,

the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom

Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co.

“The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it’s

going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it’s not going to cause

them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset

purchases,” Simons said.

“That’s why the market has been relatively calm,” he said.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured

the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the

Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy,

senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from

Federal Reserve officials.

The U.S. economy is in a “very fluid period” and if data

were to threaten to raise inflation expectations the Fed would

act, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida.

The baseline view is that achieving maximum employment will

not put undue pressure on prices, Clarida said.

Now is not the time to change the Fed’s strong accommodative

stance, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC, adding a

healthy level of inflation is a sign the economy is growing.

The Treasury’s auction of $57 billion in three-month bills

and $54 billion in six-month bills was routine, with the longer

tranche outperforming slightly, according to Action Economics.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.6

basis point to 2.3495%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at

2.719%, after closing at 2.731% on Friday, near its highest

close in just over a decade.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at

2.550%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about

2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 17 Monday 1:47PM New York / 1747 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000

Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000

Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1531 0.002

Three-year note 99-192/256 0.334 0.005

Five-year note 99-164/256 0.8242 0.008

Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.2877 0.005

10-year note 99-228/256 1.6369 0.002

20-year bond 93-244/256 2.2561 0.007

30-year bond 100-140/256 2.3495 -0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.75

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 -0.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75

spread

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York

Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)

RELATED ARTICLES

©