U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index spikes

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields traded

little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever

paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as

traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be

as the pace of inflation quickens.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes

was up 2 basis points at 1.637%, well below a spike

to 1.77% in late March.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New

York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5,

the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom

Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co.

“The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it’s

going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it’s not going to cause

them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset

purchases,” Simons said.

“That’s why the market has been relatively calm,” he said.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured

the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the

Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy,

senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from

Federal Reserve officials.

The U.S. economy is in a “very fluid period” and if data