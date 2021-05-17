U.S. Supreme Court limits police power to enter homes with no warrant By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The United States Supreme Court Building’s facade is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
By Andrew Chung
(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to make it easier for police to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety, throwing out a lower court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Rhode Island man after officers entered his home and confiscated his guns.
The justices directed the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Edward Caniglia’s lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife.
