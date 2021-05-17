U.S. Senate votes to open debate on China tech bill By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted 86-11 Monday to open debate on a measure authorizing more than $110 billion for basic and advanced technology research over five years in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

The Endless Frontier Act would authorize most of the money, $100 billion, to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization of the research, and education and training programs in key technology areas.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will debate the bill for a week or two beginning on Tuesday, and called it a “once-in-a-generation investment in American science and American technology.”

