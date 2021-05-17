U.S. labor leader calls for human drivers in automated vehicles

Article content

WASHINGTON — A senior American labor union leader will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the government should require human operators in all self-driving passenger services to take over in the event of an emergency.

Greg Regan, president of the Transportation Trades Department for the AFL-CIO, will tell a U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce subcommittee that autonomous vehicles place “millions of jobs at risk” and any legislation to speed deployment of self-driving cars should not apply to commercial trucks weighing 10,000 pounds or more, according to his written testimony released by the panel on Monday.

“We do not allow passenger airplanes to operate without pilots or passenger rail to run without engineers, and we should use a similar approach with AVs that operate on our often-congested roadways and in complex transit networks,” Regan says in his testimony.

Regan’s testimony comes after Reuters reported last week that Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and rival Cruise have applied for permits to start charging for rides and delivery using autonomous vehicles in San Francisco.

“Our call here is not to say: ‘Stop Tech,’” Regan said in an interview. “You are talking about millions of jobs that are professional drivers … and if we’re not thinking about that now, there may be really dire consequences.”