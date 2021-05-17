U.S. gas stations still shut, prices at 7-yr high in slow recovery from cyberattack

Article content

NEW YORK — The top U.S. fuel pipeline operator said its lines were fully operational on Monday, but it will take some time for supplies to recover fully from a cyberattack that left thousands of gas stations without fuel.

Last week’s closure of Colonial Pipeline’s 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast. Colonial was fully operational on Monday and was transporting fuel at normal levals, the company said.

On Monday, 11,667 gas stations were without fuel, down from a peak last week of more than 15,000 stations, according to tracking firm GasBuddy. Fuel prices spiked across the southeast, with smaller increases further north.

The ransomware attack came just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of May, the traditional start of peak-demand summer driving season.

The Southeast bore the brunt of the outage, as the region is almost entirely without refineries. Panic buying caused 90% of fuel stations in Washington, D.C., to run out; as of Monday, that figure had dropped to 69%. Outages in North Carolina fell to about 50%, while outages in South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia were under 50%, GasBuddy said.