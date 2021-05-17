U.S., Canadian trade chiefs air concerns ahead of USMCA trade deal meeting

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed a range of trade issues with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Monday and emphasized the need for Canada to implement new North American trade deal commitments on dairy and e-commerce shipments, her office said in a statement.

In a virtual meeting on the eve of the first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission, Tai also raised concerns about Canada’s recently proposed digital services tax, USTR said. The trade agency is readying potential tariffs on six countries while international negotiations on the issue proceed.

A statement from Canada’s trade ministry said Ng also raised concerns about U.S. trade policies but the two agreed on the need to strengthen North American supply chains, collaborate on COVID-19 recovery and implement the USMCA’s labor rights provisions.

These included concerns about U.S. “Buy America” government procurement restrictions and an ongoing dispute over U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber. American home builders and U.S. lawmakers have asked Tai to lift the 9% duties to ease a supply crunch that has sent lumber prices soaring.

“Minister Ng reiterated that it was in the best interest of both countries to reach an agreement on softwood lumber and raised the impacts of solar safeguards,” the trade ministry said.