U.S. airlines add COVID-tested flights to Italy as country reopens to tourists

Article content

CHICAGO — United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are adding flights to Italy with protocols for coronavirus testing as the country opens to leisure travelers from the United States for the first time in more than a year.

On Sunday, the Italian government eased a number of COVID-19 travel restrictions and requirements as it looks to boost summer tourism, including scrapping a mandatory quarantine for visitors from certain countries as long as they test negative for COVID-19.

As a result, United on Monday joined Delta and American in announcing additional COVID-tested flights to the popular European travel spot, which had been closed to tourists from countries including the United States, Canada and Japan.

The three U.S. airlines have multiple nonstop options to Rome and Milan and Delta plans to add nonstop flights to Venice from New York in July and from Atlanta in August.

U.S. travelers to Italy must take a COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before boarding and again on arrival. If negative, they will be exempted from quarantine.

To return to the United States, travelers must present a negative test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, even if they have been vaccinated.