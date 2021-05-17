Twitter Moves Sideways On Talk It Could Launch Subscription Services By Investing.com







By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Twitter (NYSE:) shares erased their early losses and were trading a tad higher amid talk the social media site could opt for a tiered pricing structure for using its platform.

According to tipster Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter’s upcoming subscription service, likely to be called “Twitter Blue,” would be priced at $2.99 a month for now.

Social media platforms are mostly free, and it’s usually difficult to make users pay for the services.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had last year said the company was exploring a subscription model.

A tiered pricing model envisages higher fees for those who want to use more features. A paid model will enable an ad-free news reading experience.

Wong said one of the features Twitter is testing something called bookmark collections. This will allow users to save their tweets to access them with greater ease later. Letting users undo their tweets, an option many have been asking for, is also being explored, according to Wong.