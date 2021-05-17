Treasury Targets Central Bank Leader in New Myanmar Sanctions

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. Treasury Department issued a new round of sanctions against people involved in Myanmar’s February coup, including the governor of the nation’s central bank, Than Nyein.

Treasury also sanctioned 15 other individuals, including several Myanmar government ministers, and the State Administration Council, an entity the nation’s military rulers created “to support its unlawful overthrow of the democratically elected civilian government,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The department said that the U.K. and Canada had also sanctioned Myanmar officials in collaboration with the U.S.

