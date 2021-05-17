Home Entertainment The Woman In The Window Fan Reactions

The Woman In The Window Fan Reactions

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

There was a lot to unpack here.

If you spent this past weekend watching The Woman in the Window, it probably left an impression on you. Fans couldn’t stop talking about how the story of being endlessly stuck at home was all too relatable as every twist and turn unfolded on screen.

In just a couple of days, the new release has climbed to the top of Netflix’s most-watched list and is still currently holding the number one spot.

Still deciding if you want to tune in? We’ve rounded up the craziest fan reactions to the movie so far. Check the out below:

5.

Woman in the Window has Amy Adams playing a character who hasn’t left her house in 10 months and it’s far too relatable after the last year


Netflix / Twitter: @netflix

8.

The third act of #TheWomanInTheWindow is so bad that I had to rewatch it because I thought I was hallucinating. Before the film gets to that point, it’s pretty decent but executed in a confounding way at times as though it’s playing with too many inspirations. Amy Adams is great!


Twitter: @mildredsfierce

19.

Amy Adams sold the hell out of The Woman in the Window. Julianne Moore too. The cinematography keeps things interesting. There’s some ridiculous stuff, not every directing choice pays off and the script is generic but I was very entertained and even had fun. I don’t get the hate.


DreamWorks Pictures / Twitter: @ronaldotrancoso

Have you streamed The Woman in the Window yet? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©