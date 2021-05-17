The Nevers Cast In Real Life Photos

So, last night was The Nevers Part 1 finale, and since there’s no release date for Part 2 yet it might be a while since we get to see the cast on our screens again.

Do not fret! While you wait patiently for Part two, you can definitely still get your fill of this incredible cast by following them on Instagram and watching some of their old projects:

1.

Laura Donnelly as Amalia True


Laura is actually best known for her role as Jenny Fraser Murray on Outlander. She was also on shows like Brittania, Merlin, Hex, and The Fall, plus appeared in movies like Tolkien, The Program, and Hello Carter. Laura is also extremely well known in the theater world because of her starring role in the Broadway play The Ferryman.

2.

Ann Skelly as Penance Adair


Before starring on The Nevers, Ann was best known for her roles on Red Rock, Vikings, and Death and Nightingales. She also acted in movies like Rose Plays Julie and Kissing Candace.

3.

Olivia Williams as Lavinia Bidlow


Olivia is best known for her roles in movies and TV shows like The Father, Rushmore, Emma, The Postman, The Sixth Sense, An Education, The Ghost Writer, Anna Karenina, Dollhouse, Counterpart, and much more. She is also confirmed to play Camilla Parker Bowles on Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown.

4.

James Norton as Hugo Swann


Before starring on The Nevers, James appeared in projects like Little Women, Black Mirror, Flatliners, The Trial of Christine Keeler, McMafia, War & Peace, Grantchester, and Happy Valley. He’s also set to appear in Heart of Darkness and Chasing Agent Freegard.

5.

Tom Riley as Augie Bidlow


Before starring in The Nevers, Tom was best known for his work in Da Vinci’s Demons, The Collection, Dark Heart, Ill Behavior, Monroe, and Bouquet of Barbed Wire. He is also confirmed to star in The Woman in the House alongside Kristen Bell.

6.

Pip Torrens as Lord Gilbert Massen


Pip has been in a variety of notable movies and shows including Pride and Prejudice, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Tomorrow Never Dies, The Danish Girl, The Crown, Preacher, Deep State, Patrick Melrose, and Versailles. He’s also very well known for voicing the Curator in the Dark Pictures video game series.

7.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Mary Brighton


Before The Nevers, Eleanor appeared in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Jack the Giant Slayer, Collette, Love, Wedding, Repeat, and Poldark. She’s currently starring in the new scifi series Intergalactic and is set to appear in The Offenders.

8.

Denis O’Hare as Dr. Edmund Hague


Denis is well known for many of his roles including his characters in American Horror Story, American Gods, Big Little Lies, This Is Us, The Good Wife, Dallas Buyers Club, True Blood, Brothers and Sisters, Garden State, and Milk. He’s also extremely well-known in the theater world for his performances in shows like Into the Woods, Sweet Charity, Assassins, Take Me Out, and Cabaret.

9.

Amy Manson as Maladie


Amy is most recognizable from her performances in Torchwood, Casualty, Desperate Romantics, Once Upon a Time, Being Human, and Atlantis. She’s also currently set to appear in a few new movies, Spencer and She Will.

10.

Zackary Momoh as Doctor Horatio Cousens


Zackary is best known for his performances in Doctor Sleep, Harriet, The Kill Team, No Offence, and Seven Seconds.

11.

Nick Frost as Declan Orrun


Before The Nevers, Nick appeared in projects like Shaun of the Dead, Paul, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Attack the Block, Spaced, and Into the Badlands. He also served as the narrator for Seasons 2–4 of Supernanny. Most recently, he created and starred in the Amazon Prime series Truth Seekers.

12.

Viola Prettejohn as Myrtle Haplisch


The Nevers is actually Viola’s first big role. Before the series, she played guest roles in Counterpart and The Witcher.

13.

Elizabeth Berrington as Lucy Best


Elizabeth is well-known for a lot of her roles including projects like Sandition, Good Omens, Little Boy Blue, Vanity Fair, Yesterday, Teen Spirit, Patrick Melrose, Stella, Tracey Ullman’s Show, Black Mirror, The Living and the Dead, Camping, Doctors, The Syndicate, Trying Again, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Nanny McPhee, and more. She’s also currently set to appear in a short film called Why Wouldn’t I Be?

14.

Ella Smith as Desirée Blodgett


Before The Nevers, Ella was best known for her performances on shows like Hoff the Record, Babylon, Sold, and Cape Wrath. She’s also appeared in movies like St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, Cinderella, Ray & Liz, and The Voices.

15.

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Harriet Kaur


Before The Nevers, Kiran appeared in projects like Black Mirror, Murdered By My Father, Next of Kin, Deep State, The Capture, Pure, and Listen.

16.

And finally, Ben Chaplin as Inspector Frank Mundi


Ben is best known for his performances in The Thin Red Line, Murder By Numbers, Doran Gray, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, The Letter For the King, Mad Dogs, The Legend of Tarzan, Snowden, Cinderella, The Dig, and Me and Orson Welles.

And just in case you haven’t watched The Nevers yet, be sure to check out Part 1 on HBO Max.

