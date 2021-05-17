Tencent Music posts 24% rise in quarterly revenue By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
(Reuters) – China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:) posted a 24% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, driven by higher advertising sales from its music streaming platform.
Total revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd, rose to 7.82 billion yuan ($1.21 billion) in the first quarter from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 7.73 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
