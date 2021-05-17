Ten Million Transactions a ‘Huge Milestone’ for Fantom By CoinQuora

Ten Million Transactions a ‘Huge Milestone’ for Fantom
- Leading blockchain Company Fantom has reached the 10 million transactions.
- Fantom has seen amazing growth in just a period of few months.
- Digital Asset Manager HyperChain is one of its biggest supporters.
In just a few months, leading blockchain platform Fantom has seen some of the most exponential growth ever seen in a platform of its kind. It hit a total of ten million transactions today. The platform is attracting the attention of leaders all over the world.
Thousands of users utilize Fantom daily for a variety of purposes, including information security and crypto-currency transactions. It also offers the ability to complete transactions within one second, at a fraction of the cost of comparable platforms.
Moreover, the blockchain is fully EVM compatible. It gives developers the ability to deploy smart contracts just like on other platforms such as .
It prides itself on its high-performance, scalability, and secure smart-contract platform. Its special design helps it overcome the limitations of previous-generation
This article was first published on coinquora.com
