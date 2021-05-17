Taiwan’s TSMC to work in separate teams to minimise COVID-19 risk By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that from May 19 it will start to operate in separate teams to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections, after a spike in domestic cases in Taiwan.
All non-essential vendors will be restricted from entering TSMC facilities and staff and vendors must avoid moving across its main production sites in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan, the company said in a statement.
