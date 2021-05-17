Taiwan stocks swoon on COVID-19 fears despite reassurance efforts

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan stocks closed 3% lower on Monday even as the premier sought to reassure that the island’s economic fundamentals were good, with demand for export orders strong and production activities normal.

A sudden surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, more than 700 over the past week, and Saturday’s raising of restrictions in the capital Taipei, have spooked a population that had become used to life carrying on almost as normal with the pandemic previously well under control.

The government has repeatedly tried to reassure people that the economy remains strong and there is no undue cause for alarm, even amid volatility and sharp falls in the stock market.

Writing on his Facebook page, Premier Su Tseng-chang called on people not to panic or spread rumors.

“Domestic economic fundamentals are good, export order demand continues to be strong, and production is operating normally,” he said.

Taiwan’s benchmark stock index ended down 3%. On Wednesday it had fallen as much as 8%.

Mega International Investment Services Corp analyst Alex Huang said it was a good sign stocks had not fallen too badly.

“It shows panic has not set in,” he said.

Taiwan’s trade-dependent economy has performed strongly helped by global demand for its tech products to support the work and study from home boom during the pandemic.