Taiwan shares slide 3% as COVID-19 cases spike in Asia

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Taiwan stocks fell 3% on Monday, leading

declines across Asia’s emerging markets as curbs to contain new

COVID-19 outbreaks fueled worries a nascent economic recovery

will be derailed.

The island’s premier looked to reassure investors that the

fundamentals of the trade-dependent economy remain strong as new

restrictions went into effect over the weekend. The Taiwan

dollar fell to a more than three-week low.

In neighboring South Korea and Japan,

shares fell around 1% each, mirrored by Southeast Asia peers,

the Philippines and Indonesia.

Pockets of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan and Singapore, both

hailed for their success in containing previous outbreaks, and

worries over more contagious variants, such as the one first

detected in India, have sent investors scattering for safer bets

such as gold and the U.S. dollar.

“In short, if the numbers are going up, even if they are

still low, you don’t have much time to nip this in the bud

before you could be dealing with an India-like situation,”

Robert Carnell, the Asia-Pacific head of research for ING said,

referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gold prices are at their highest in more than three

months, while the dollar also firmed, weighing on the

region’s risk-sensitive currencies.

Singapore shares were flat as schools were shut down

to stem the rise in infections. The city-state’s Straits Times

index suffered its sharpest fall in 11 months on Friday.

Thailand’s planning agency downgraded annual growth

forecasts for the second time this year due to the latest wave

of infections even as its economy contracted less than expected

in the first quarter.

Thai stocks fell 1.1%, while the baht

dipped more than a fifth of a percent.

Another set of key data from China showed factory output

growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month

while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more

pressure on the recovery in consumption.

“Asia, lagging well behind the vaccination race, may see its

return to normality delayed weighing on its GDP growth prospects

this year,” Carnell added.

U.S. Federal Reserve minutes, from an April meeting that

predated last week’s higher-than-expected inflation data, are

due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the

Fed’s thinking on rates.

While the Fed has argued that a spike in inflation was

transitory, pledging to keep interest rates low, the rise has

some in the market predicting that policymakers will be forced

to act sooner than expected, making the dollar more attractive.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 5.7 basis points

to 6.462%

** Singapore’s biggest banks are among the top losers

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.00 -5.58 -1.18 1.13

China -0.01 +1.40 1.02 1.53

India +0.00 -0.30 0.00 4.98

Indonesia -0.53 -1.61 -1.01 -1.68

Malaysia -0.22 -2.71 0.61 -2.15

Philippines -0.14 +0.41 -0.89 -12.97

S.Korea -0.35 -4.10 -0.93 8.72

Singapore -0.19 -1.04 0.04 7.47

Taiwan -0.15 +1.53 -3.02 4.19

Thailand -0.22 -4.65 -1.13 5.70

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Himani Sarkar)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR