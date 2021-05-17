Taiwan shares slide 3% as COVID-19 cases spike in Asia

Article content

Taiwan stocks fell 3% on Monday, leading

declines across Asia’s emerging markets as curbs to contain new

COVID-19 outbreaks fueled worries a nascent economic recovery

will be derailed.

The island’s premier looked to reassure investors that the

fundamentals of the trade-dependent economy remain strong as new

restrictions went into effect over the weekend. The Taiwan

dollar fell to a more than three-week low.

In neighboring South Korea and Japan,

shares fell around 1% each, mirrored by Southeast Asia peers,

the Philippines and Indonesia.

Pockets of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan and Singapore, both

hailed for their success in containing previous outbreaks, and

worries over more contagious variants, such as the one first

detected in India, have sent investors scattering for safer bets

such as gold and the U.S. dollar.

“In short, if the numbers are going up, even if they are

still low, you don’t have much time to nip this in the bud

before you could be dealing with an India-like situation,”

Robert Carnell, the Asia-Pacific head of research for ING said,

referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gold prices are at their highest in more than three

months, while the dollar also firmed, weighing on the