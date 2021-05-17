Taiwan seeks to reassure on economy as stocks fall amid COVID-19 spike

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s economic fundamentals are good with demand for export orders strong and production activities normal, and the government is prepared to stabilize the stock and foreign exchange markets if needed, the island’s premier said on Monday.

A sudden surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, more than 400 over the past week, and Saturday’s raising of restrictions in the capital Taipei, have spooked a population that had become used to life carrying on almost as normal with the pandemic previously well under control.

The government has sought to reassure that the economy remains strong and there is no undue cause for alarm, even as the stock market has swooned.

Writing on his Facebook page, Premier Su Tseng-chang called on people not to panic or spread rumors.

“Domestic economic fundamentals are good, export order demand continues to be strong, and production is operating normally,” he said.

Taiwan’s trade-dependent economy has performed strongly helped by global demand for its tech products to support the work and study from home boom during the pandemic.

Su said he had asked relevant financial departments of the government to keep a close watch on movements in the stock and foreign exchange markets, and that they are prepared to take stabilizing measures.