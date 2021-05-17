Sudan seeks debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference

Article content

PARIS — Sudan hopes to entice investors and secure pledges to pay off its arrears to the International Monetary Fund at a conference in Paris on Monday, paving the way for wider relief on external debt of at least $50 billion.

Sudan built up huge arrears on its debt, but has made rapid progress towards having much of it forgiven under the IMF and World Bank’s Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) scheme, allowing Sudan access to cheaper international financing.

Sudan recently cleared arrears to the World Bank and the African Development Bank with bridge loans from Western states. In order to move forward to a “decision point” that would unlock the HIPC process in June, it must clear its arrears to the IMF as well.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Monday that France would grant a $1.5 billion bridge loan to facilitate that and cover additional costs, though IMF members must pledge to cover the $1.3 billion in arrears in order for the IMF to pay the bridge loan back.

Those pledges are expected to be made later on Monday. Sudan does not have to pay back the bridge loans.

Sudan is emerging from decades of economic sanctions and isolation under former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the military in April 2019 after an uprising.