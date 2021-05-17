Sterling consolidates gains as Britain enters second phase of reopening

Article content

LONDON — Sterling held on to recent gains against the dollar on Monday as Britain took a big step towards reopening its economy, lifting a number of social restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19.

Cafes, bars and restaurants reopened for indoor service and a ban on international travel has also been lifted, among other easing measures.

Sterling has gained against the dollar for two weeks straight, and on Monday, consolidated near the $1.41 mark. It traded 0.1% higher in afternoon deals in London, at $1.4119.

It was also 0.1% higher against the euro at 86.00 pence.

“It has been a well-telegraphed move, but major re-opening in the UK today should continue to be welcomed by UK asset markets and the pound,” said ING strategists in a note to clients.

However, there is growing concern about the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus, which British scientific advisers say will become dominant in the United Kingdom and is more transmissible than a variant first identified in Kent, England.

“Despite threats from the Indian variant, the scheduled re-opening will keep expectations of a summer UK recovery on track and feed into the BoE’s upbeat assessment of the UK activity outlook.”

Sterling’s gains this year have been aided by a more hawkish Bank of England (BoE), which has begun tapering asset purchases, and by Britain’s vaccination drive.