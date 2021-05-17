Stephen Stonberg appointed interim CEO of Bittrex Global

Article content

Tom Albright formally steps down as the cryptocurrency exchange looks towards the next stage of its growth

HAMILTON, Bermuda — The Boards of Directors (the “Boards”) of Bittrex Global GmbH (Vaduz, Liechtenstein) and Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd (Hamilton, Bermuda) have confirmed that Tom Albright is stepping down from his role as CEO of both companies effective today. The Boards are grateful for the contributions Tom has made.

Stephen Stonberg, current CFO and COO of Bittrex Global, has been appointed by the Boards to serve as interim CEO, to oversee management of the Companies.

“Tom has brought key leadership as Bittrex Global has grown to serve the crypto marketplace,” said Bill Shihara, Co-Founder Bittrex, Inc. “Tom has also helped guide the company through a period of significant growth and change within our sector”.

“We are incredibly pleased that Stephen Stonberg will be leading Bittrex Global as interim CEO,” said Shihara. “Stephen has served as CFO and COO since February 2019, and has a deep understanding of our business, and has over 25 years experience in the financial services sector, and held leadership roles in blue-chip banking institutions. As more retail and institutional investment enters the cryptocurrency market, individuals like Stephen will be instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency world.”