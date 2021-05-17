Solana Smashes New ATH Amid the Solana Season Hackathon By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Solana Smashes New ATH Amid the Solana Season Hackathon
  • Solana records a new all-time-high price.
  • SOL launched its Solana’s hackathon event.

Solana (SOL) records a new all-time-high when it successfully smashes the bullish price of $51.64. This price surge allows SOL to create a stunning growth rate of over +8300% in the past 12 months. Indeed, this is a price level that is good enough to attract investors around the world.

Regarding its market position, SOL ranks as one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in CoinGecko. For this reason, the market capitalization of SOL amounts to over $13 billion. Also, the crypto has a 24-hour trading volume of almost $3 billion. With all these developments, we can say that SOL is doing a great job this year.

Furthermore, SOL launched the ‘Solana Season Hackathon’, an event that attracted more than 10,000 registrations. Specifically, this event offers up to $1 million in global prizes and seed funding for participants.

In terms of its technology, SOL has already integrated key features to its network, which includes

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR