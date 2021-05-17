Solana Provides Better Return On Investment Than Ethereum By CoinQuora

Solana Provides Better Return On Investment Than Ethereum
- SOL provides a better Return on Investment compared to ETH.
- Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko claims that ETH’s PoS is not good enough.
- Yakovenko came up with a big idea called Proof of History.
- However, SOL is not interested in competing with ETH.
Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko argues that (ETH) ‘s Proof of Stake is not good enough. Yakovenko made the claim in a recent blog post on Techcrunch. As a result, Yakovenko came up with a big idea called Proof of History.
Yakovenko spent more than a dozen years as an engineer working at Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) on wireless protocols. Moreover, he focused on creating a huge plan on historical data to speed along ‘consensus’. The protocol enables blockchain decisions to be on a peer-to-peer system.
However, Solana has also innovated other ways that include forwarding transactions to the …
