Solana Provides Better Return On Investment Than Ethereum By CoinQuora

SOL provides a better Return on Investment compared to ETH.

Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko claims that ETH’s PoS is not good enough.

Yakovenko came up with a big idea called Proof of History.

However, SOL is not interested in competing with ETH.

Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko argues that (ETH) ‘s Proof of Stake is not good enough. Yakovenko made the claim in a recent blog post on Techcrunch. As a result, Yakovenko came up with a big idea called Proof of History.

Yakovenko spent more than a dozen years as an engineer working at Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) on wireless protocols. Moreover, he focused on creating a huge plan on historical data to speed along ‘consensus’. The protocol enables blockchain decisions to be on a peer-to-peer system.

However, Solana has also innovated other ways that include forwarding transactions to the …

