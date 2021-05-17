Siemens to acquire U.S.-based Supplyframe for $700 million By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Siemens logo is shown on a new Siemens Charger locomotive as it comes into service as part of the Coaster Fleet in Oceanside, California, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Siemens on Monday said it signed an agreement to buy U.S.-based Supplyframe for $700 million.
“Supplyframe’s ecosystem and marketplace intelligence complements our industrial software portfolio perfectly and strengthens our capabilities for the growing market of small- and mid-size customers,” Siemens board member Cedrik Neike said.
Siemens said the deal would result in synergies amounting to a mid triple-digit million dollar sum.
