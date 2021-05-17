SafeMoon To Implement Operation Phoenix in Gambia By CoinQuora

SafeMoon To Implement Operation Phoenix in Gambia
- SafeMoon plans to implement a new project in the Gambia according to CEO John Karony.
- The project is dubbed Operation Phoenix.
- SafeMoon is in talks with the Gambia government for approval.
SafeMoon CEO John Karony tweeted that the company is preparing to start a new project called Operation Phoenix in the Gambia. As per Karony, they are currently in a one-on-one conversation with the Gambia for approval.
There’s so much excitement around Operation Pheonix, I wanted to recap that we are working to the ongoing conversations about SafeMoon in The Gambia.
Of note, Karony even said that the SafeMoon community is very happy about the upcoming Operation Phoenix project. Also, Karony expressed that he will go to the Gambia and present SafeMoon and its entire community to Gambian’s Ambassa…
